Zuma reaches out to legal counsel over SCA medical parole judgement

The court found that Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful but that the Correctional Services commissioner must decide on the way forward.

CAPE TOWN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former statesman instructed his legal team to advise him of his options within the next few weeks following the Supreme Court of Appeal judgement.

The matter relates to a 15-month jail term handed down to Zuma after he was found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry.

He served less than two months before his release on medical parole.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said while the medical parole in question was applied for by an independent medical doctor and granted by a Correctional Services official, it's the former president who's being punished for both the application and the decision.

It questioned whether it’s a version of the death sentence to send an individual to a place independently declared to not have suitable medical facilities to accommodate them.

The foundation said although the Supreme Court of Appeal fell short of granting an order for Zuma's reimprisonment, the court hinted in the judgment that this may be one of the options available - despite the fact that the official expiry date of his sentence that was fully served passed on 7 October.

It labelled this an act of injustice – saying it was nothing but an exercise of cruelty and degrading punishment.

To impose further imprisonment after the expiry of a jail term is unheard of and is a textbook case of judicial overreach, once again, targeted at Zuma as an individual, said the foundation.