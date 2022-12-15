Zuma on national elective conference: ANC must regain lost support and respect

Zuma's attempt to be elected as national chairperson failed but he insisted on having a say on how the party's branches will vote for new leaders.

DURBAN - Despite not cracking the nod from African National Congress (ANC) branches to contest for any of its top leadership posts, former party president Jacob Zuma indicated that he will attend the upcoming national election conference.

Since his medical parole woes in November, Zuma has hit the ground running speaking at several ANC events on his vision for the party.

Zuma remains aggrieved over the 2017 national elective conference outcomes. He told ANC members that the party was damaged by the conference that saw Cyril Ramaphosa become his successor.

"[We need to focus on] what went wrong and what needs to be fixed so that the ANC can regain the support and respect that it has lost."

Zuma also called on party members to use the upcoming conference - dubbed Nasrec 2 - to hold Ramaphosa and his collective to account

"I will be a delegate sitting down, raising points of orders," he said.

Zuma - who fails to recognise the negative impact of his term of office on the party and the country - said the time had come for ANC leaders to stop using it to further benefit themselves