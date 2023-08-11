Zuma jail decision makes a mockery of criminal justice system - ActionSA

Jacob Zuma is one of thousands of inmates granted special remission by the president in a bid to alleviate overcrowding.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to grant his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, special remission has been described by ActionSA as setting a dangerous precedent that erodes the broader principle of unlawful acts having consequences.

It said that Friday morning’s announcement that Zuma would not be returning to prison showed a disdain for the legal system.

Zuma is one of thousands of inmates granted special remission by the president in a bid to alleviate overcrowding.

It was left to acting Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale to decide whether Zuma should return to jail after the courts decided his medical parole release was unlawful.

ActionSA's Lerato Ngobeni: "This release of 9,488 criminals back into society to save Zuma from serving further prison time makes a mockery of the criminal justice system in South Africa, by demonstrating once again that President Ramaphosa puts the ANC first and the country second."