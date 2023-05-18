Zuma a 'plaything' for the media & 'those who want to vilify him', court told

The former president's legal team said that if any other president’s medical information was made public, it would be taken much more seriously.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team told the High Court that if any other president’s medical information was made public, it would be taken much more seriously, but that Zuma was a “plaything” for the media and “those who want to vilify him”.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s review of the private prosecution he’s facing from Zuma got into its second day in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

Zuma has charged Ramaphosa with being an accessory after the fact to contraventions of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, which he has charged State Advocate Billy Downer with in a separate private prosecution.

Zuma has accused Downer of leaking his confidential medical information to the press during the course of the arms deal corruption case, in which Downer is the lead prosecutor.

And he has accused Ramaphosa of failing to act on a complaint about the prosecutor.

“If the medical certificate or the medical information that was being bandied about was of any other president, it was of former President Mandela or former President Mbeki, nobody alive with a brain would not think that is such a serious thing,” said Zuma’s legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu.

“But no, because it’s former President Zuma, who’s a plaything for the media and those who want to vilify him, all of a sudden we just don’t know,” Mpofu added.