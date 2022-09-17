Zulu King stunned by Reed Dance turnout, around 10 000 maidens in attendance

King Misuzulu said he was stunned by the number of maidens in attendance, adding that this is the biggest such event he has ever seen.

NONGOMA - King Misuzulu successfully delivered his speech at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, despite threats that he would harmed.

His older brother Prince Simakade - who is opposed to king Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne had warned that the Reed Dance should not proceed.

[WATCH] A Zulu regiment (Ibutho) carrying a shield which reads “There is only one Zulu King” he even says if iSma (Prince Simakade) has a problem then he should come to him. #ReedDance pic.twitter.com/9n2OFQwhc0 — Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) September 17, 2022

However, the event went ahead - with around 10 000 maidens attending, 200 of those from the Swazi kingdom.

[IN PICTURES] The 2022 Reed Dance in Nongoma, KZN

The number of attendees last year was restricted due to Covid-19.

[WATCH] Scenes at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma as thousands of Zulu maidens gather for the main leg of the annual Reed Dance - Umkhosi Womhlanga. @Xanderleigh_M #ReedDance #UmkhosiWomhlanga #eNyokeni pic.twitter.com/Tae3WN9mxa — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) September 17, 2022

Delivering his keynote address on Saturday afternoon, the king said he was stunned by the number of maidens in attendance, adding that this is the biggest such event he has ever seen.

The king spoke about the late British Queen - Elizabeth II saying - although the Zulu people have a bad history with the British, he expresses his condolences.

He also congratulated the new king Charles III for his new role.

But most importantly - the king raised concerns about gender-based violence (GBV).

He once again called on men to play a bigger role and stop the violence.