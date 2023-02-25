Zondo will consider recusal from Phala Phala matter if requested

The chief justice has been accused by some politicians of being biased in favour of Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he would consider an application to recuse himself from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to the Constitutional Court to set aside the Section 89 panel report on Phala Phala should a formal request be submitted.

The chief justice was speaking at the presentation of the judiciary's annual report for 2021/22 at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

"I don't know if there is anybody who would like me not to sit in such a matter if it was to be heard, but I don't want to pre-judge what will happen when an application is made. So, if [or] when there is an application made for me to recuse myself I will consider it at that time and take a position," said Zondo.

Ramaphosa approached the apex court in December to set aside Parliament's Section 89 panel report that found that he may have a case to answer after the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Zondo has previously been criticised by certain politicians, including former president Jacob Zuma, of being biased in favour of Ramaphosa.

Last year Ramaphosa appointed Zondo as the country's chief justice, despite the Judicial Service Commission recommending Judge Mandisa Maya for the position.

Maya was subsequently appointed deputy chief justice.