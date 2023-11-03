Zandile Mafe confirms under oath to torching Parliament

It's day two of an inquiry into Mafe's fitness to stand trial at the Western Cape High Court, where Mafe has spent much of the day giving testimony on reasons why he decided to allegedly set Parliament alight in January last year.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has for the first confirmed under oath that he did indeed burn down Parliament.

Two psychiatric assessment reports have found Mafe not fit to stand trial.

They also found that at the time of the offence, he could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his alleged conduct.

On Thursday, the court heard the testimony of Dr Thupana Seshoka, who's a leading psychiatrist from Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

He told the court that Mafe suffered from schizophrenia, a mental disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly.

He told the court that his alleged actions were justified as he believes that Parliament doesn't serve South Africans as it should.

Mafe said he also did not want the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to take place and referred to it as a state of nonsense.

He added that he was angered by the country's dire state and wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet to resign.

However, Mafe has maintained his innocence and disputed the findings of the reports declaring him unfit to stand trial.