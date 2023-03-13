Zandile Gumede's lawyer questions appointment of investigative forensic services

Jay Naidoo, Gumede's lawyer said that the court must be furnished with information regarding the appointment of the investigative forensic services.

DURBAN - The lawyer of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, has questioned how the investigative forensic services was appointed.

It is alleged that it was appointed without following proper procedures when probing allegations linking the former mayor to the multi-million rand corruption tender.

Gumede and her co-accused are facing fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to a solid waste tender worth over R300 million.

In his testimony to the court last week, first State witness, Mbuso Ngcobo, told the court that he appointed the investigative forensic services to probe Gumede and 21 others.

However, Naidoo wants the outcomes of an audit report into investigations by the City of eThekwini’s integrity and investigations unit, which Ngcobo heads.

Naidoo also requested the minutes of the meeting Ngcobo had with the IFS.

But the documents are still outstanding.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken said that the witness should be given the opportunity to explain to the court why the papers were not yet present.

Proceedings are set to continue after a short adjournment.