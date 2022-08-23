State alleges that Zandile Gumede's daughter benefited from corruption

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede is accused of having used her position, to influence the awarding of a Durban solid waste tender, which was worth over R300 million.

DURBAN - The State alleges that former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's daughter also benefited from the corruption that she is accused of.

The state alleges that Gumede, or her daughter, would benefit from the irregularities around the awarding of the tender. The trial is underway in the Durban High Court. The State read the indictment on Tuesday.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to most of the charges so far.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken has read from the indictment. The State is alleging that the former mayor influenced the awarding of the tender to entities Ilanga, Omphile Thabang, Uzuzinikele, and El Shaddai. But Gumede has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Proceedings continue on Tuesday, as the accused are yet to state how they plead, with regards to the other charges in the matter.