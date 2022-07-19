Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede continues to enjoy strong support base

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused in the case which include 21 past and present municipal officials, business people and entities are said to have flouted procurement processes for a waste removal tender which cost the city R320 million.

DURBAN - Despite her legal woes, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede continues to enjoy a strong support base.

This was evident when hundreds of people gathered outside the Durban High Court on Monday, for what was supposed to be the start of her graft trial.

Gumede and her co-accused in the case are said to have flouted procurement processes for a waste removal tender that cost the city R320 million.

They include 21 past and present municipal officials, business people and entities.

The accused face a string of charges including racketeering for which a conviction can carry a hefty sentence of up to life imprisonment or a fine of as much as R1 billion.

The trial didn’t go ahead as planned on Monday, as a result of some of the accused not having put up the required funds for their defence.

Around 300 people gathered outside the court donning ANC t-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with messages such as “Justice for Comrade Zandile Gumede”.

Among them was Pretty Plaatjie.

"The reason we actually here today is to support our mother, Mam’ Zandile. We really love her. The reason why we love her is because this is a very good leadership. So we are very excited about her and everything," she said.

In the indictment, the State references cellphone and car tracking records as well as a forensic investigation.

But Plaatjie maintained that Gumede was innocent.

"She did nothing wrong and the allegations that are against her, there is no proof. So we are not happy about the allegations about her."

Another supporter who was at court, Bongani Zuka, echoed these sentiments.

"They are pushing her on trial in a wrong manner. They do not use a manner which they are supposed to use. So we are here to support Mam’ Zandile Gumede."

Both said they would continue to attend court proceedings as long as the case carried on.