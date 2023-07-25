Go

Zandi Khumalo wraps up testimony in rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

She's among the people who were in the house the night the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng listens to testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 20 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
25 July 2023 14:16

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Zandi Khumalo wrapped up her testimony on Tuesday at the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after a tough week on the stand.

During her testimony, she told the court that two intruders accosted the group of friends at the Khumalo household in 2014 in Vosloorus.

She said that three shots were fired in a scuffle with the alleged robbers, with the fatal shot striking the soccer star in the chest.

Khumalo has further denied claims that she was part of a plot to kill Meyiwa or cover up who his real killers were.

A new witness is expected to take the stand as the trial continues at the High Court in Pretoria.

