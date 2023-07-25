Zandi Khumalo wraps up testimony in rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

She's among the people who were in the house the night the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Zandi Khumalo wrapped up her testimony on Tuesday at the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after a tough week on the stand.

She's among the people who were in the house the night the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

During her testimony, she told the court that two intruders accosted the group of friends at the Khumalo household in 2014 in Vosloorus.



She said that three shots were fired in a scuffle with the alleged robbers, with the fatal shot striking the soccer star in the chest.

Khumalo has further denied claims that she was part of a plot to kill Meyiwa or cover up who his real killers were.

A new witness is expected to take the stand as the trial continues at the High Court in Pretoria.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Mshololo pairs the tv interview with evidence of text messages showing fractures in Kelly and Meyiwa's relationship.



Mshololo : The person who had a sour relationship with the deceased was Kelly Khumalo. She wanted to get rid of him.



The State objects. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Mshololo concludes her cross-examination.



State prosecutor George Baloyi will now re-examine Khumalo. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023