Zama zama clampdown: Gauteng SAPS destroy equipment found during sting operation
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that the confiscation and destruction of equipment used by zama zama s in Krugersdorp would only be a temporary measure in clamping down on illegal mining activities.
Mawela led a sting operation on Wednesday in West Village where 17 people were arrested for being in the country illegally.
#sapsGP Gauteng PC Lt Gen Elias Mawela has today, 3 August 2022, led yet another operation in Krugersdorp to clamp down on #IllegalMining and disrupt their operations. NPhttps://t.co/tua6LtqIQT pic.twitter.com/H3nwa34YdCSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 3, 2022
Late last month, eight women were gang raped by a group of illegal miners in Krugersdorp while they were shooting a music video at an abandoned mine.
During the sting operation, police found some equipment, including gas cylinders and a measuring scale that were being used by zama zamas for their illegal mining.
Mawela said that the police destroyed the equipment: "If they need to start afresh, it will take them some time. And we believe that what we have done today has also affected them financially because we have removed their tools of trade, and these are quite expensive tools of trade."
#sapsGP Thirty suspects arrested for #IllegalMining at the mining dump near the R28 road in Krugersdorp, bringing the total number to over 130 suspects that have been arrested since Provinces high level operations started on Friday, 29 July 2022. NPhttps://t.co/tua6LtqIQT pic.twitter.com/7NfGgr7ebqSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 3, 2022
While the men have only been charged with being in the country illegally for now, police are hoping to establish links to other crimes and potentially even to the recent gang rape.