Zakes Bantwini bags four nominations for the AFRIMA awards

JOHANNESBURG - "I didn't expect to get four nominations. This is more than exciting for me."

These are the words of ecstatic Zakes Bantwini who was in awe of the announcement.

This comes after award-winning musician, DJ, producer, and businessman received four nominations for the AFRIMA awards.

Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, Best Artist, Group or Duo in African Electro, and Best DJ are among Banwtini's nominations.

Other top Mzansi stars including A-Reece, Kamo Mphela, and Makhadzi are also nominated in different categories for the awards.

Last month he announced his plans to retire after releasing his final album and performing in the country's nine provinces.

During an interview, he said: "This is the last album, so I'm just going to do everything that I have wanted to do, and I want to do it big; I want to work with everybody that I have wanted to work with, and I want to do every venue I wanted to do."

During the 28th South African Music Awards (SAMAs), he won the SAMRO Highest Airplay Award, for his chart-topping hit, Osama.

Accepting the award he said: "For over two decades, the SAMAS has been the highest accolade that could be bestowed on South African artists, and have represented a standard of creative excellence, that marked the height of success to those in the creative sector".