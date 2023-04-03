Zahid Badroodien resumes duties as City of Cape Town's water and sanitation MMC

Badroodien stepped down from the post in September 2022 over claims that he allegedly tampered with an electricity meter on his property, which he denied.

CAPE TOWN - Zahid Badroodien is back in his position as the City of Cape Town's member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for water and sanitation.

Badroodien was since cleared in a disciplinary hearing and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed him back into the fold.

Meanwhile, the city is pushing for accountability after former Human Settlements MMC, Malusi Booi, had his offices raided by the police in February in connection with a fraud and corruption investigation.

Booi was since suspended from the Democratic Alliance (DA).