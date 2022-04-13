You're not imagining it, the cost of diesel has spiked

The Department of Minerals and Energy says you have the Russia-Ukraine conflict to blame for this.

JOHANNESBURG - If you have noticed that the price of diesel has suddenly increased in the past few weeks and now costs more than the money other drivers cough up for petrol – you are not imagining things.

Although the inland price of diesel has been set at R21,01 by the Central Energy Fund, the department said the shortage of diesel and the fact that the price is not regulated is the reason you have to cough up more money.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s fuel pricing expert, Robert Maake, said sanctions imposed on Russia against its invasion of Ukraine were to blame and motorists should brace themselves for a different price regime altogether.

"The reason why there is a diesel price and higher than the price of petrol – most people are used to diesel being cheaper than petrol in the past. There is a shortage of diesel in the international market.

It’s a supply and demand balance. That is why the price of diesel is much higher because the diesel that used to come from Russia to the international market is no longer going to market because of the sanctions."

Meanwhile, the government is considering stopping its publication of the diesel price altogether as it implements its deregulation mandate.

Maake said this will add an extra burden on motorists.

"That means that the sellers of diesel will then decide on the price, and we expect them to compete on the price. Then as a motorist, you must shop around for the one that is cheaper according to you.

They’ll have to compete. That is what deregulation means. The market players will determine the price and the sellers will have to compete on price."

South African diesel consumers have been paying between R22 and R23 for diesel in recent weeks – although the government recommended price is only R21,01.