‘You don’t know what I've been through’: Thwala slams Meyiwa 'joke' trial claims

During his cross-examination on Thursday, a defence lawyer for one of the men accused in the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain warned Mothokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend, to take the trial seriously following contradictory testimonies.

JOHANNESBURG - A close friend of Senzo Meyiwa hit back at a defence lawyer that accused him of taking the murder trial as a joke.

Mthokozisi Thwala was under cross-examination this week in the trial against five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Those in the house claimed that intruders entered the home during a robbery attempt.

There were multiple standoffs between Thwala and defence lawyers throughout his cross-examination.

On Thursday, he referred to Tumelo Madlala’s testimony, another eyewitness who testified against him.

But when asked if he was referencing Madlala’s court testimony, he said he did not know.

This prompted a warning from advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, the lawyer for the third accused.

“Your best friend was killed in a robbery, so don’t take this as a joke.”

But Thwala hit back: “The first thing I can say is that I will never ever take Senzo’s matter as a joke, because you, personally, don’t know the difficulties that I went through during these nine years of the case.”

He will return to the witness stand Friday morning for further cross-examination.