YEAR IN REVIEW: Family gets justice as inquest into Imam Haron's death set aside

The Western Cape High Court overturned the finding of an apartheid-era inquest into the death of struggle activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, confirming what his family have believed for decades - that he had been tortured by his captors and eventually died of those injuries.

CAPE TOWN - This year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sought to put more effort into pursuing Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases that have for years lain dormant.

Last month, the NPA indicated that it has finalised ten such cases since September 2021, and at least ten judgments are currently pending in the courts.

And while 135 cases are still under investigation, for one Cape Town family, decades of lobbying for justice came to an end in October.

Fifty-three years ago, Imam Abdullah Haron's cause of death was ruled as a result of a fall down the stairs while in police custody for more than four months.

But a fresh inquest before Judge Daniel Thulare in the Western Cape High Court has found this implausible.

"The magistrate’s finding frankly and candidly reduced to that the imam fell on his bum and had a heart attack must count as a joke of the past 53 years. It deserves to be laughed out loud, if it did not cause such severe heartache and pain for those who sought the truth and closure."

Haron’s only son, Muhammad, said he wanted to give courage to other families never to give up fighting for justice for their loved ones who suffered apartheid atrocities.

"If only we could have prosecuted each of those murderers who basically died but be that as it may, it has brought some kind of solace to our hearts, that we were always correct."

Only a retired police officer who was on duty when Haron’s body was discovered in his cell is still alive.

It’s now up to the NPA to decide whether he should face prosecution in the new year.