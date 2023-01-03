Would you pay R1 million to see Akon?

Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge (the Cape Town nightclub that had exorbitant NYE prices) posted on its social media pages on Tuesday that it will play host to the Senegalese-American singer for three nights.

CAPE TOWN – If you’re an Akon fan, and are still lucky enough to have money following the festive season, then this story might be for you.

“We curate experiences like no other. Dreams always come true,” a post read.

The nightclub also released the list of its minimum table spend which seemed like déjà vu.

Prices range from R5,000 to R1 million.

Social media users have once again been left baffled, asking whether this is another PR stunt by the nightclub.

Performing “So Paid” then “Mr.Lonely” followed by “Locked Up” and “Snitch” to send you on your way. ' DJ/Producer IG: lavellmorris ™ (@LavellMorris) January 3, 2023

Affordable 👌perfect Jan prices ' Wannganwana (@wannganwana) January 3, 2023

Can't they go to jail for false advertising ' Amaru kuls (@Amarumascolo1) January 3, 2023

Can you show us how Table 1 on the 31st looked, and the people that sat there...

Just for reference pic.twitter.com/oYdI24kDyC ' Vho-Stud🏳️‍🌈 (@Keletsomugwena) January 3, 2023