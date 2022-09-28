World Rabies Day: Pet owners must keep rabies vaccination up to date

NICD unable to stop continuous outbreaks in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, KZN and Mpumalanga

CAPE TOWN - Wednesday 28 September marks World Rabies Day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is in its 16th year, and this year's theme is: "One Health, Zero Death".

The WHO said it sought to highlight the connection between animals and human beings.

While it may be a disease that is often associated with animals, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed ten human rabies cases in South Africa since the start of the year.

Animal health and welfare organisation, Four Paws urged communities to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease and to protect their animals and themselves.

The organisation's Elize Parker said it's essential that animals were vaccinated.

"The NICD says they have been unable to stop continuous outbreaks in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, KZN and Mpumalanga. And you know, this is a real concern to us. We find that we need to get this message across again to keep rabies at bay. Pet owners must keep rabies vaccination up to date. This can prevent transmission to their family. So this is very important to us"