World Cancer Day: Health Dept urges South Africans to go for regular screenings

CAPE TOWN - The national Department of Health (DoH) has urged South Africans to go for regular cancer screenings to help with early detection, risk reduction, and successful treatment.

This as Saturday marks World Cancer Day.

This year, the day is commemorated under the theme “Close the care Gap: Uniting our voices and taking action” in order to raise awareness, improve education and increase access to life-saving cancer treatment for all citizens.

The health department said that cancer is the second leading cause of death, globally.

Spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that the burden of cancer continues to grow across the world.

"This is because over one-third of cancers are preventable, which means we can reduce our cancer risk."

On Saturday, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo is expected to lead an outreach cancer awareness programme in collaboration with Pink Drive organisation as part of the day's commemorative activities.