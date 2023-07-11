World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has won her discrimination case in the European Court of Human Rights.

JOHANNESBURG - World Athletics has responded to a judgement by the European Court of Human Rights in relation to double Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

The court has ruled in favour of Semenya in her widely publicised discrimination case.

She has been banned from certain sporting events due to naturally high levels of testosterone in her body.

She took the legal route to argue against World Athletics' rules regarding the hormone.

The sporting body now maintains that its testosterone regulations are necessary and reasonable to protect fair competition in the female category.

It’s announced that it will approach the European Court’s chamber to pursue an appeal.

Until then, the body said its testosterone regulations will remain in place.