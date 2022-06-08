Workers worried about livelihoods as fate of Comair in the balance

Numsa leaders held a meeting with the company’s management and business rescue practitioners on Tuesday and told workers that the company was yet to secure an investor and could face liquidation in a matter of weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Comair employees affiliated to metalworkers' union Numsa said that the uncertainty over the airline operator's fate had them fearing for their jobs in an already tough economic environment, with many South African households battling to keep up with the rising cost of living.

This is the second stakeholder meeting with Comair following the airline’s announcement of the immediate suspension of all its flights until it managed to secure funds to resume operations amid serious liquidity issues.

“I am a father of two children, I have a household to run; I am the only one employed, I am the breadwinner in the family. So, losing this job would be a disaster for my family.”

Cabin controller Kholofelo Boshielo said that after enduring salary cuts and uncertainty through the COVID-19 hard lockdown, he feared that if Comair shut down, he’d have nowhere else to seek employment.

"The big companies are closed; SAA is virtually gone and whatever happens to it afterwards, it’s not going to be able to absorb these jobs that are being lost here. Mango is gone,” he said.

But some, like one woman who interjected during the report back by Numsa leaders, have had enough of the insecurities at the company and want to be paid out.

“I have been for 14 years in this company; I am sick and tired. Can they give me my money?" she asked.

Should the company liquidate, workers stand to lose out on benefits.