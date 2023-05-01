Workers Union of South Africa launches on Workers' Day

The leaders of the new formation seek to restore the dignity of working people across all sectors of society.

JOHANNESBURG - The Workers Union of South Africa is being launched on Monday, on Workers' Day.

The leaders of the new movement said the union was established to restore the dignity of working people across all sectors of society.

General secretary Mmeli Gebashe said following the #FeesMustFall movement, one of their core mandates was to employ a focussed approach on prioritising higher education in the country.

“The main achievement that we want is to send insourcing across institutions of higher learning and also in public institutions in the country.”

Various unions and parties will also be addressing supporters on Monday.

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will be in East London, while Deputy President Paul Mashatile will head to the Saulsville Arena in Pretoria.

Workers’ Day in the country officially recognised and observed since the first democratic elections in 1994.

The holiday is about upholding workers' rights and to highlight the role trade unions, the Communist Party and other labour organisations played in the fight against apartheid.