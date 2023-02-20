Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions warned that the government should address the country's challenges or it will suffer in the 2024 general elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Monday said workers expect a bold and decisive budget from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

The union is calling for key interventions to turn the economy around, including debt relief to Eskom to end the power shortages within the next six months.

Cosatu said more needs to be done to improve rail infrastructure - which is critical in getting the economy back on track and workers back in jobs.

Cosatu wants to see the presidential employment stimulus doubled to accommodate one million unemployed people in the next financial year.

This comes as the unemployment rate sits at 43%.

Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said administrative hiccups in applying for the Social Relief of Distress grant need to be fixed to assist all of the country’s 12 million unemployed citizens.

“We need to see the SRD [Social Relief of Distress] grant which has given a lifeline to eight million unemployed people being enhanced, raised to the food poverty line, and to make sure all unemployed persons can receive it and can be linked to skills training programmes.”

Cosatu warned that the government’s failure to fix the country's systemic problems will cost it at the ballot box in 2024.

“Government needs to appreciate that it doesn’t have unlimited time. Workers are tired, the public at large is exasperated by the many failures of the State and by the declining economy.”

Cosatu added that it's concerned about collapsing municipalities, especially in rural areas, which are unable to provide basic services or pay their workers.