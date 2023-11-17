Woolworths pulls Israeli product from shelves, claims it received threats

Since the beginning of the conflict, the retailer has been under pressure from political parties and civil organisations to stop selling Israeli products.

JOHANNESBURG - Retail giant Woolworths has pulled an Israeli product off its shelves, claiming it has received threats over it.

The move comes amid a raging war between Palestine and Israel, which has claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the retailer has been under pressure from political parties and civil organisations to stop selling Israeli products.

Woolworths said that the removal of the only Israeli product from its shelves was a measure to protect staff and customers, claiming it had received threats for selling it.

The retailer, however, insists that the move is not an indication of political affiliations, saying it's not in support of any country in the ongoing war.

Reports of Woolworths allegedly removing all Israeli products from its stores emerged earlier this week, with some civil organisations commending the retailer for this move.

The retailer rubbished these reports, warning that people should be wary of misinformation.