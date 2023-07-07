'Woolies looter' Mbuso Moloi sentenced to 18 months under house arrest

Mbuso Moloi was caught on camera looting at a Woolworths store in KwaZulu-Natal during the 2021 July unrest.

JOHANNESBURG - The man dubbed the "Woolies looter" has been sentenced to 18 months under house arrest.

In the footage, he was seen stealing items from the store and placing them into a luxury Mercedes-Benz, which has since been confiscated by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

The 32-year-old appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

In addition to the 18 months of house arrest, the court has sentenced Moloi to three years behind bars but that's been wholly suspended for five years.

This is, however, on condition that he doesn't commit a similar crime during that period.

The court has also tasked Moloi to commit to 16 hours of community service every month.

In March this year, he pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of traffic regulations but denied that he lured others to join in on the looting.