Woman (25) fatally shot in Debraak Square in Belhar

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say a 25-year-old woman has been shot and killed in Debraak Square in Belhar.

Police say the mother was targeted just after dropping her child at school earlier on Friday morning.

Spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the gunman fled the scene and was yet to be arrested.

Twigg added that crime scene experts were still in the area searching for evidence.