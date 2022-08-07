Wolseley community frustrated with high crime rate, asks for intervention

The Western Cape community of Wolseley said their hometown is becoming unbearable to live in due to the rise in crime.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in two cities have been expressing their anger at the high crime rate saying authorities and the police are doing little to help them.

Saturday saw angry community members confront the police minister at the West Village imbizo in Krugersdorp.

They told Minister Bheki Cele that the police had done little until now to stop criminals, particularly in West Village where eight women were raped late last month, and where Zama-Zamas have been operating.

And in the Western Cape, the community of Wolseley said their hometown is becoming unbearable to live in due to the rise in crime in Pine Valley.

Community leaders have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene as they’ve given up on local and provincial government.

Community members have told Eyewitness News how they live in fear.

What was once a quiet small town of over 4 000 has now ballooned to close to 15 000 residents.

Reports of shootings and sexual assault are one of the major problems in Wolseley and Pine Valley informal settlements.

Local ward councillor Jacob Zalie said it all started in 2016 during the farm workers' strike.

"And that farm strike settled down and came to Wolseley because people were running from all over Citrusdal, De Doorns...Lesotho and Zimbabwean immigrants running to Wolseley for jobs”.

He said he will continue to talk to authorities - but asks where this will solve the problem.