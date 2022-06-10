Wits University slams suspension of Rahima Moosa hospital doctor

It was after going public about the hospital's woes that the Gauteng Department of Health issued Dr Tim de Maayer with a suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University said it was "appalled" after Dr Tim de Maayer was suspended with immediate effect.

This is after he had lifted the lid the "horrendous" conditions at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

Dr de Maayer is also under the employ of the universit: "Wits University is calling for the unconditional and immediate lifting of his suspension by the Gauteng Department of Health," the university said in a statement on Friday.

The university’s health sciences dean, Professor Shabir Madhi, said: “It is not like our healthcare professionals have not raised these issues multiple times through the correct channels, but nothing has happened. How much louder can our doctors and clinicians on the ground speak?”

In an open letter to the health department, Dr Maayer said the situation at the facility contributed to the deaths of children.

He also highlighted the challenge of load shedding, broken machinery, water and sanitation issues, low turnaround times and noting that things were "falling apart".

It was after going public about the hospital's woes that the Gauteng Department of Health issued Dr de Maayer with a suspension.

The provincial department has previously acknowledged challenges in the system.

A petition to withdraw de Maayer’s suspension has garnered more than 10,000 signatures already, with many condemning it as punishment for blowing the whistle.