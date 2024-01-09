With more rain expected, KZN residents urged to heed weather warnings

KwaZulu-Natal continues to suffer the serious effects of the frequent harsh weather conditions.

LADYSMITH - KwaZulu-Natal residents are advised to gear up for severe weather conditions set to last well into this week.

On Monday, several parts of rural Ladysmith were flooded, leading to the relocation of residents whose homes were damaged.

The province continues to suffer heavily from weather-related disasters.

Earlier in January, four people were killed by lightning.

Ordinary people have borne the brunt as they often have to be evacuated from their homes for safety, while some have died.

KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi, warned that the storm was not over just yet.

"Heavy rains are not over yet, we are still encouraging people to adhere to the weather alerts that we are issuing from time to time, we also call upon on everyone to work with government to mitigate the impact of these heavy rains."

Disaster teams on the ground are yet to determine the extent of the damage caused.