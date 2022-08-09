With machine learning, new app filters out harmful sites for your kids

Eyewitness News | Christopher Wilton is a partner at Lighthouse Technologies and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their new app which filters out harmful and offensive content as your kids surf the internet.

Christopher Wilton is a partner at Lighthouse Technologies and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their new app, which filters out harmful and offensive content as your kids surf the internet. Other parental control tools only block websites that have been red-flagged.

We protect children from adult content, specifically imagery and video, according to custom age limits set by parents or high schools, which is basically powered by machine learning. Christopher Wilton - Lighthouse Technologies

Wilton explain custom age limits on devices are set and how machine learning has taken to the task of figuring out what a bikini is.

We analyse content as a child browsers and as they browse we can figure out what is appropriate according to an age limit. So like movie age limits, if you have a 5-year-old and they want to watch cartoons that's fine. However, for a 16-year-old that needs to study biology, they need to study the reproductive system, so there is a very interesting gap that we realise that it's not one size shoe fits all in the way that our software is able to analyse it using things like understanding how much skin is shown, you know the difference between a bikini and what's not a bikini, has been a very interesting journey. Christopher Wilton - Lighthouse Technologies

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.