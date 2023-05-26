With interventions in place, Phaahla hopes to see decline in cholera cases

While the disease has killed 22 people, the health department said that it was working tirelessly to prevent more deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - As the health department battles the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that with interventions in place, he hoped to see a decline of cases in the next seven days.

Scores of people with diarrhoea and intense vomiting have been admitted to the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal for cholera treatment.

Phaahla conducted an oversight visit at a makeshift clinic set up to treat patients presenting cholera symptoms.

It has only been a week since the cholera outbreak was announced and Phaahla said that there were no signs of the outbreak possibly declining.

"We don’t know how long this will take because it will depend day-by-day. There will be assessments and that is why I will be back here tomorrow."

But he said that the health department had embarked on awareness campaigns to educate residents on precautions.

"We will drum this message into the people that this is not the normal diarrhoea which you get once a year. If you feel something, go get tested."

Phaahla said that the cholera outbreak comes as the department is also battling a similar condition known as gastrointestinal infection.