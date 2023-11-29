With emergency reserves low, Eskom says higher power cut stages to stay in place

Households and businesses have been forced to endure longer bouts of rolling power cuts as the utility struggles to keep the lights on.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that due to its emergency reserves running extremely low, higher stages of load shedding will remain in place.

Households and businesses have been forced to endure longer bouts of rolling power cuts as the utility struggles to keep the lights on.

As a result, Eskom will again ramp up load shedding to stage six from 8PM on Wednesday evening.

The utility's Daphne Mokwena said that load shedding will then be reduced to stage five on Thursday morning.

"This pattern of implementing stage 5 load shedding from 5AM until 8PM and stage 6 load shedding from 8PM until 5AM will be repeated daily until Saturday morning. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required."