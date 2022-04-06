With Easter break looming, WC officials ready to ramp up safety campaign

CAPE TOWN - The Easter long weekend is approaching and traffic authorities are bracing themselves for a busy few days.

Tens of thousands of people will hit the road for a break.

But in many cases, their holiday plans turn to tragedy through recklessness and negligence.

Each year authorities try their best to reduce road casualties.

This Easter, they've vowed to go even harder after those who break the rules of the road.

In the Western Cape, the provincial transport department will soon be launching what it calls its "focused" traffic safety campaign.

This will see more traffic officers manning roadblocks and speed traps.

They've already started operations.

Over the past week across the province, there were 216 roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints.

More than 160 speeding offences were recorded and over 6,500 fines issued for various violations.