With conference looming, ANC's relationship with judiciary under microscope

Some analysts believe that while there have been fewer clashes in recent years, the relationship between the ANC and the judiciary remains complicated.

JOHANNESBURG - With the African National Congress (ANC)'s national elective conference set to begin on Friday, the party's relationship with the judiciary has come under discussion.

READ: Ramaphosa beats re-election drum as ANC gears up for national conference

Some analysts argue that the ANC’s attitude towards the judiciary remains unchanged.

Tensions between the ANC and the judiciary have ebbed and flowed over the years.

READ: Soweto ANC throws weight behind presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize

During Jacob Zuma’s term, the situation escalated to such an extent, that then-Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called him to a meeting.

Some analysts believe that while there had been fewer clashes in recent years, the relationship between the ANC and the judiciary remained complicated.

"In its most deep and essential sense, that relationship has not changed much."

Sandile Swana believes that because there had been fewer clashes between the president and the courts over the past five years, there's been fewer occasions for the ANC “to show its true colours”.

He believes, though, that the party’s true attitude towards the judiciary remains more or less the same, pointing to comments around a “colonised” judicial mind as suggested in an opinion piece by national executive committee member, Lindiwe Sisulu, and the ANC’s more recent response to the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Janusz Walus be released on parole.

But Asanda Ngoasheng disagreed – she said the relationship had changed.

"I think under Zuma’s tenure it was quite a tension-filled and tenuous relationship and I think under Cyril Ramaphosa he’s tried quite hard to have it not be as tenuous and tension-filled."

The two agree that it’ll be telling how the party responds to similar judicial processes its leaders might face in the future.