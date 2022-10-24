WIT 2022 to honour female tech entrepreneurs across South Africa The 6th annual Innovator Trust Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience taking place on 6 November aims to honour to honour female tech entrepreneurs from across the country for their outstanding achievements in leading their businesses. Women empowerment

Women in technology JOHANNESBURG – South Africa, like the rest of the world, is seeing more women taking up opportunities in the technology sector. Amidst the ongoing challenges facing women in South Africa, tech entrepreneurship presents a remarkable opportunity to empower women and girls in our country through the use of technology. The 6th annual Innovator Trust Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience taking place on 6 November aims to honour female tech entrepreneurs from across the country for their outstanding achievements in leading their businesses. Google has identified four new types of travellers: the remote value seekers, urban traditionalists, luxury loyalists and eco-minded families. #travel #tourism #WiT2022 #typesoftouristshttps://t.co/hc5kO7BLQU pic.twitter.com/nqRQ5QLdVC Travel Weekly Asia (@TravelWeeklyWeb) October 21, 2022 “Tech holds immense power and possibility for movement and progress. According to Statista, currently, a third of South Africa’s population make use of a smartphone,” said Innovator Trust CEO, Tashline Jooste. Innovator Trust believes that access to technology will help bridge the gap between the have’s and have-nots and in turn reduce barriers to access opportunities for marginalised communities. “Ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens have access to a smartphone, could ensure that we reduce the barriers to participation in society for marginalised communities, such as physical distance, time and lack of resources, by providing connectivity, access to information and education, and thus, in turn, access to opportunities that previously would’ve been non-existent or hard to come,” said Jooste to Eyewitness News. Dont miss this years #WIT2022 event where we shine a spotlight on the great work that female ICT SMMEs are doing toward building more sustainable businesses.



Booked your ticket yet?

Register for your complimentary virtual ticket to #WIT2022! https://t.co/poecSmIpG1 pic.twitter.com/U4aKODGi4W Innovator Trust (@InnovatorTrust) October 21, 2022 The Women In Tech event is an annual celebration hosted by the Innovator Trust, a business incubation training facilitator, created in 2014, to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. “There are a number of challenges facing women in tech, the first of them being representation there just isn’t enough women operating in the tech space in South Africa. According to an article by Venture Burn, “less than 25% of tech jobs in South Africa are held by women.” The issue of representation is no different when it comes to female entrepreneurs in the tech space” said Jooste. Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience was initially conceptualised primarily to recognise female beneficiaries from the Enterprise Development, Supplier Development and Young Entrepreneurs (YEP) programmes facilitated by the Innovator Trust. If youre a #WomenInTech, a #SmallBusiness, a young #techpreneur, youll know that reaping big rewards means having to take risks. Still, you dont have to go out on a limb or even go it alone.



Join us at #WIT2022 and be inspired by our line up of speakers. pic.twitter.com/cXRnfSETYz Innovator Trust (@InnovatorTrust) October 20, 2022 “Another challenge is the gender pay gap. Women working in roles in the local ICT sector are reported to earn 20% to 25% less than men. Taking a look at African SMMEs in the tech space, according to a study on African tech start-ups, the bulk of investment funding in small tech businesses still favours male founding teams versus female founding teams.” Jooste says since its inception, the Innovator Trust has successfully incubated more than 190 black-owned ICT small businesses, some of which have grown from start-up to medium and large-scale enterprises. “The pandemic has had a huge influence on technology, in how and what we use it for, as well as the development process of new tech. With a challenge of restricted contact and work from home becoming the norm, technology was in many respects the saviour for people to keep productive and to stay connected.” Are you excited about #WIT2022?



Its not just one of South Africas most prestigious ICT Awards for female owned small businesses its an amazing opportunity to meet, network & find your tribe amongst other female tech entrepreneurs.



Register: https://t.co/poecSn0yU9 pic.twitter.com/rk301rRJqk Innovator Trust (@InnovatorTrust) October 20, 2022

For the last two years, the WIT event was virtual and offered a captivating line-up of keynote addresses and panel discussions featuring renowned women in leadership such as Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams; former Public Protector of South Africa, Professor Thuli Madonsela; Chancellor of the Nelson Mandela Bay University, Ms Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, and Vodacom Chief Officer and Executive Director for External Affairs, Takalani Netshitenzhe.

'The constraints of the pandemic also forced rapid adoption for users of digital technologies and sped up the process of development of new tech for entrepreneurs. Due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, a number of opportunities have arisen for innovative solutions to be developed using technology and local SMMEs, right here on the ground in South Africa, have responded positively," said Jooste.

According to Deloitte Global, many large tech companies have made public commitments to improving gender diversity, including increasing women in their technical and leadership ranks.

“Although the African tech landscape in size may be smaller than other markets such as Asia and America, the potential for innovation through tech that makes a difference lies here in Africa. Issues such as food security, safety, water provision and energy supply are rife across Africa.”

Deloitte Global predicts that large global technology firms, on average, will reach nearly 33% overall female representation in their workforces in 2022, up slightly more than 2 percentage points from 2019.

“Technology also presents an opportunity for young, unemployed youth to consider tech entrepreneurship as a viable career path. With many digital technology platforms available for free to anyone with an internet connection or smartphone, it has never been easier to start a business online,” said Jooste.

The 6th annual Innovator Trust Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience will be hosted as a 1-day hybrid event to include those unable to attend in person. Leading women of industry, innovators, government, academia, media and small business owners are expected to attend the event in recognition of the female beneficiaries being awarded.

“WIT 2022 presents a call to action for women to #PowerUp in support of one another and unite as a collective toward creating the opportunities for economic growth that exist within the realm of tech entrepreneurship, despite the dire economic and social climate of the country,” said Jooste.