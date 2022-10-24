WIT 2022 to honour female tech entrepreneurs across South Africa
The 6th annual Innovator Trust Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience taking place on 6 November aims to honour to honour female tech entrepreneurs from across the country for their outstanding achievements in leading their businesses.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa, like the rest of the world, is seeing more women taking up opportunities in the technology sector.
Amidst the ongoing challenges facing women in South Africa, tech entrepreneurship presents a remarkable opportunity to empower women and girls in our country through the use of technology.
“Tech holds immense power and possibility for movement and progress. According to Statista, currently, a third of South Africa’s population make use of a smartphone,” said Innovator Trust CEO, Tashline Jooste.
Innovator Trust believes that access to technology will help bridge the gap between the have’s and have-nots and in turn reduce barriers to access opportunities for marginalised communities.
“Ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens have access to a smartphone, could ensure that we reduce the barriers to participation in society for marginalised communities, such as physical distance, time and lack of resources, by providing connectivity, access to information and education, and thus, in turn, access to opportunities that previously would’ve been non-existent or hard to come,” said Jooste to Eyewitness News.
The Women In Tech event is an annual celebration hosted by the Innovator Trust, a business incubation training facilitator, created in 2014, to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa.
“There are a number of challenges facing women in tech, the first of them being representation there just isn’t enough women operating in the tech space in South Africa. According to an article by Venture Burn, “less than 25% of tech jobs in South Africa are held by women.” The issue of representation is no different when it comes to female entrepreneurs in the tech space” said Jooste.
Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience was initially conceptualised primarily to recognise female beneficiaries from the Enterprise Development, Supplier Development and Young Entrepreneurs (YEP) programmes facilitated by the Innovator Trust.
