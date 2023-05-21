Winde says load shedding undermines police crime-fighting efforts

The Western Cape premier said there was proven evidence that its law enforcement plays an important role in reducing crime, but regular power cuts were a challenge to its work.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said there was a strong link between Eskom's load shedding and crime.

This after he visited the Hanover Park community in the week following several incidents of fatal shootings due to ongoing gang fights in the area.

On Saturday, the Premier was on patrol with law enforcement advancement plan (Leap) officers.

He said there was proven evidence that its law enforcement plays an important role in reducing crime, but regular power cuts were a challenge to its efforts.

"Looking at reducing the murder rate, dealing with crimes that affect our citizens of our province every single day and with targeted areas like in Hanover Park, having a look at the impact of load shedding and what that does to increase crime levels, engaging with our officers who put their lives on the line."