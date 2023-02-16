Winde rejects Ramaphosa's Electricity Minister plan

During his State of the Province Address on Thursday, Alan Winde said appointing a Minister of Electricity would be a waste of taxpayers' money.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposal to appoint a Minister of Electricity.

During his State of the Nation Address (Sona) earlier this month, Ramaphosa announced that he would appoint a new minister to focus on finding solutions to the country's power crisis.

Speaking during his State of the Province Address on Thursday, Winde said the move was a waste of taxpayers' money.

According to Winde, appointing another politician to solve the Eskom crisis would lead to another wholesale looting.

He expressed gratitude at the private sector's interventions in keeping the lights on in the Western Cape.

"When we get into blackout stages, I want to thank the private sector for helping us in this regard. They have again already met with our disaster management team to make sure we can keep connected even when we get to levels four and six."

However, the provincial leader also put the blame on Russia for the current power crisis.

"The imperialist and colonising Russia invaded Ukraine. This illegal senseless war led to a massive loss of life and it's driven an energy crisis in Europe and massive food inflation even here on the other side of the world."

Winde has also called on the president to be transparent about the state of disaster which was declared as a result of the power crisis.