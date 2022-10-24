WhatsApp rolling out avatars, a new way to be you on WhatsApp

As part of the new features, group muting options are now available, as are new expressive avatars, shortcuts, and forwarding features.

JOHANNESBURG - There are several new features being developed for the ever popular Whatsapp platform that are expected to roll out soon or very soon.

As part of the new features, group muting options are now available, as are new expressive avatars, shortcuts, and forwarding features.

WhatsApp data service, WABetaInfo, reports that in response to the WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.22.23.9, which will allow larger group chats to be muffled automatically, some lucky beta testers have been offered avatars, a new way to express themselves on WhatsApp.

When you make an avatar, it will then be added to your app as a sticker, said WABetaInfo.

“In addition, you can also choose an avatar to use as your profile photo on WhatsApp.”

Here are some of the changes you can expect:

Auto mute for large groups

In June, Whatsapp introduced larger groups that can host up to 512 participants. This update affected all iOS and Android users. Subsequently, the app boosted the number of possible participants to 1,024.

Currently, a WhatsApp user can manually mute groups with a large number of participants. However, WABetaInfo has uncovered an up-and-coming beta update that will automatically mute large groups to help immediately reduce notifications in the future.

Shortcuts, last seen and polls

WhatsApp plans to make it easier for users to change important information on the fly. Under the new rollouts of updates, you could be able to manage who can see you when you are online.

WABetaInfo said, “As happens with the feature to hide our online status, it is still not possible to create a poll, but at least you can view and vote for polls created by other group participants.”

Forward media with the caption

Whatsapp is currently working on a new feature that will improve the forwarding of media.

WABetaInfo has found that the group’s new update will make it possible to forwards images, videos, GIFs, and other documents with their original caption attached.