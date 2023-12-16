Wet long weekend on the cards for parts of the country

Gauteng, Limpopo, the Free State, and Mpumalanga are expected to experience rainfall, with severe thunderstorms expected in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has forecast inclement weather conditions for several provinces in the country.

The weather service issued a level two warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Friday night.

Gauteng and some parts of Mpumalanga are expected to experience more rainfall, which is expected to last all day.

But despite the wet weather, temperatures are set to remain high in Gauteng, with some parts of the province reaching 31 degrees.