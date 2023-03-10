Go

Western Cape Nehawu demands proof that patients died due to wage strike

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla claimed the strike led to four patient fatalities because of protests disrupting medical care service at some hospitals.

FILE: Nehawu's Baxolise Mali said that workers had a right to withdraw their services if the employer didn't listen to their demands. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
10 March 2023 09:27

CAPE TOWN - National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the Western Cape said it wanted evidence that proved that a wage strike by its members resulted in the deaths of patients.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla linked four patient fatalities to the lack of medical care at some hospitals, as employees went on strike.

Nehawu's Baxolise Mali said workers had a right to withdraw their services if the employer didn't listen to their demands.

This, however, does not equate to killing, he said.

“If there's any evidence that people actually died as a basis of strike, let it come scientifically so. The people who are alleging must come and prove that as a result of the Nehawu strike, someone died."

