Western Cape needs to find ways to build more hydroelectric plants - Winde

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province needed to find ways to build more hydroelectric power plants.

Winde addressed guests at his 23rd Energy Digicon on Thursday, where Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced that there were plans to expand the Steenbras hydroelectric power plant.

The plant is called the city's "secret weapon" because it adds up to 180 megawatts of power to Cape Town’s electricity grid.

“For me, what makes a lot of sense is saying that how do we put more plants like this in place, for example in Ceres, where you’ve got a lot of agriculture? How are we going to build new dams for agriculture but at the same time can you put generation capacity in a new dam?