Western Cape DA councillors take the party to court over their expulsion

The Democratic Alliance councillors from Swellendam municipality had their memberships terminated last December.

CAPE TOWN - Three former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors from the Swellendam Local Municipality in the Western Cape are taking the party to court over their expulsion.

Ousted Speaker Bongani Sonqenqwe, Deputy Mayor Gcobisa Mangcu-Qotyiwe and councillor Abraham Pokwas had their memberships terminated last December.

This comes after they allegedly voted against a caucus decision to hold back on the appointment of a director of corporate services in the municipality.

The trio has filed court papers in the Western Cape High Court and their matter is expected to be heard next Thursday.

Sonqwenqwe, Mangcu-Qotyiwe and Pokwas want to be reinstated as DA members and they also want their jobs back in the Swellendam council.

Pokwas said they approached the court to ask for justice and to protect their rights and dignity.

"We went to the court to ask that Helen Zille and some in the Democratic Alliance reverse their decision to expel us from the organisation, the Democratic Alliance. As a loyal, royal blue member I want my membership card back."

Pokwas added that he's hurt and feels like he's been treated worse than a dog.