Western Cape DA calls on SAPS to intensify fight against electricity vandalism

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has called on South African Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise protecting electricity infrastructure and to formulate strategies to fight the theft of the infrastructure in the province.

The DA said the destructive behaviour doesn't only threaten stability and security of electricity supply, but also undermines the government's efforts to create a thriving and inclusive economy.

The cost of cable theft is estimated to be R47 billion annually, and R130 million daily in South Africa.

Provincial police spokesperson, Andre Traut said there are designated task teams in place to fight this type of crime.

“In addition to day-to-day policing by the respective police stations, and other specialised units, the essential infrastructure task team is an integrated team comprising members from visible policing, detectives, crime intelligence, the city of Cape Town and other state-owned enterprises.”

The DA has also urged residents to play their part in the fight against the theft of electricity cables.