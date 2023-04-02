Western Cape Blood Service urges public to urgently donate blood

The organisation is looking to maintain a blood stock level of five days for each blood type, with an urgent need for blood types: A+, O-, B+, and B-.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has called on the public to donate blood.

The organisation said this call was to maintain a blood stock level of five days for each blood type.

It said there was an urgent need for blood types: A+, O-, B+, and B-.

The Western Cape Blood Centre said that each of the urgently needed blood types had less than five days of stock available.

The blood centre's spokesperson, Marike Gevers, said public and school holidays are the main contributor to blood shortages, as regular donors ventured to holidays.

“We need to collect seven hundred units of blood every single day. If for some reason we don't collect this, said amount then that creates a bigger need for us."

Gevers added that blood donors helped patients of all ages who needed blood supply during accidents, burn victims, heart transplants, and other medical surgeries.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit the WCBS website to look for the nearest centre to them.