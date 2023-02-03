Wesgro: Partnership between sectors essential to solving SA's energy crisis

The investment promotion agency said the energy crisis could not be fixed by government or the private sector alone, but required collaboration across both ecosystems.

CAPE TOWN - Investment promotion agency Wesgro has emphasised that a collaboration between various sectors is needed to solve the country's energy woes.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander addressed the launch of Ener-G-Africa's women-led solar panel assembly plant in Ndabeni in Cape Town on Thursday.

Stander said the Western Cape was on a path to ensure it remained a globally competitive regional economy.

"The energy crisis in South Africa cannot be fixed by any one partner, it cannot be fixed by government, it cannot be fixed by the private sector, it requires a collaboration across the public/private ecosystem.”

The City of Cape Town’s economic opportunities mayoral committee member, James Vos, was also present.

He reiterated the importance of more investment in renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy.

“There must be a consistent pipeline of skilled workers and businesses able to meet the demands of services and products of this sector, and so with an increased demand for solar panels, we can create job opportunities for millions of currently unemployed South Africans," Vos said.