Welcome to SA: CNN’s Richard Quest hit by load shedding

Quest is in Cape Town for the week, and got his first taste of power cuts when he arrived at his hotel on Monday.

CNN anchor Richard Quest. Picture: Twitter
06 February 2023 15:23

Cape Town - Flamboyant CNN anchor Richard Quest got his first taste of load shedding when he arrived at his hotel in Cape Town on Monday.

Luckily for him, he was not in the dark for too long, as the generator kicked in.

“Well that didn’t take long. Arrived at my hotel at 0130. At 0200 the lights went out as load shedding kicked in for Area 7 – stage 2”, Quest said on social media.

In a previous post, the Quest Means Business host said he was looking forward to being back in South Africa.

Quest will have to get used to load shedding, seeing that he will be in the Mother City for the rest of the week.

Followers of the popular television presenter were quick to welcome him to our shores, but at the same time, shared their frustrations over the country’s power crisis.

