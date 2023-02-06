Welcome to SA: CNN’s Richard Quest hit by load shedding

Quest is in Cape Town for the week, and got his first taste of power cuts when he arrived at his hotel on Monday.

Cape Town - Flamboyant CNN anchor Richard Quest got his first taste of load shedding when he arrived at his hotel in Cape Town on Monday.

Luckily for him, he was not in the dark for too long, as the generator kicked in.

“Well that didn’t take long. Arrived at my hotel at 0130. At 0200 the lights went out as load shedding kicked in for Area 7 – stage 2”, Quest said on social media.

In a previous post, the Quest Means Business host said he was looking forward to being back in South Africa.

Quest will have to get used to load shedding, seeing that he will be in the Mother City for the rest of the week.

On my way to #SouthAfrica will be in #CapeTown all next week. Really looking forward to being back in SA ' Richard Quest (@richardquest) February 5, 2023

Followers of the popular television presenter were quick to welcome him to our shores, but at the same time, shared their frustrations over the country’s power crisis.

Our quest for energy security will hopefully get a shot in the arm thanks to your presence.



You do us well by not masking our travails and spurring us to get things right. And working!



Safe, enjoyable travels to you. 🥂 ' Tebogo Khaas (@tebogokhaas) February 6, 2023

Stage two is a mere flesh wound. A light scratch! We no longer find it worth mentioning but we understand you’re new to the battle. ' Ryan Coetzee (@RyanCoetzee) February 6, 2023

Welcome back. Heads-up. You’ll find that this beautiful country’s beautiful people, are way past fed up. We are angry. Very. You won’t see true impact of failed economic policies & failed local governance unless you venture outside Western Cape. ' Ina Gouws (@DrInaGouws) February 6, 2023