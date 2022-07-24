Weekly wrap: Rest in power to Jessie Duarte, Bra Don Mattera & Busisiwe Lurayi

Farewell Jessie Duarte.

The passing of ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte came as a shock to South Africa when it was revealed earlier in July. Uveka Rangappa spoke with political analyst Dr Ebrahim Harvey about the life and times of Mandela's former aide and the contributions she made to the ANC and the nation as a whole.

'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away.

Busisiwe Lurayi was a South African multi-award winning performer, who unfortunately was found unresponsive at her home by her father last week, and later pronounced deceased by paramedics. The actor was laid to rest on Wednesday and the Midday Report team has the details of her farewell in this interview.

A giant has fallen: The loss of Bra Don Mattera

Warm tributes continue for the renowned great poet Donato Francisco Mattera better known as Bra Don Mattera. Poet, playwright, and director Napo Masheane joined Bongani Bingwa to share her tribute to the late iconic poet describing how the poet inspired her. "His words anchor in my heart," said Napo.

Could Sign Language become South Africa's 12 Official Language?

Bruno Druchen, national director at the Deaf Federation of South Africa, was on the Midday Report to discuss the possibility of South Africa upping its official language tally from 11 to 12. Sign language inclusion isn't a new idea as a parliamentary committee floated the idea a few years ago. Now, though, it looks like that idea is coming closer to reality.

"How I ended up in the dogbox..."

KFM's Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown traded stories with their listeners about the inadvertent ways that couples can get themselves in trouble with their partners. And as it turns out, sometimes it's the tiniest stuff that causes the biggest trouble.

Another sharp repo rate increase to pierce our pockets!

The repo rate has been increased by 75 basis points to 5.5%, with the prime lending rate now at 9% with effect from Friday the 22nd of July 2022. Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon following the monetary policy committee's meeting. Stanlib Asset Management's Chief Economist - Kevin Lings - joined John Perlman to simplify what this means for your pocket.