Weekend weather alert: Major winter storm expected in Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - A major winter storm is to make landfall in the Western Cape this weekend.

Heavy rains are expected to lash parts of the Cape Peninsula from Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday.

Disruptive winds have also been forecast along the Saldanha and Plettenberg Bay coast.

"Various city departments continue with mopping up operations falling the first series of cold fronts earlier this week, including unblocking drains and moving debris," said Cape Town Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell.