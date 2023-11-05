Weather Service issues storm warning for Eastern Cape

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds and hail, are among the forecast severe weather conditions in the northeastern part of the province.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for the Eastern Cape.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds and hail, are among the forecast severe weather conditions in the northeastern part of the province.

The adverse weather is expected to last until Monday morning.



READ: SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, railfall is expected to persist over the central parts of the country until Monday.

According to the weather service, a cold front and showers are expected over the western part of the country until Monday.

"We're looking at isolated scattered showers and thunder showers on Monday as well. There's a cold front that is approaching from the west, we expect showers and rain over the southwestern part of the country," said forecaster Depuo Tabana.